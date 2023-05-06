Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.