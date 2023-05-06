Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $387,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

