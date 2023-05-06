Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

