Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.