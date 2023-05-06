Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 443,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

