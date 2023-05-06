Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,988 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 1.9 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.