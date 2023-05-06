Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 194 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

