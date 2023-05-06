Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $303.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.83. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.