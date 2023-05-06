Arizona State Retirement System Sells 150 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 179,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 108,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $283.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

