State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

