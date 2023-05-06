Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 345 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

