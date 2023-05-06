State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.78 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $29,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $74.55 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

