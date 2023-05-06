State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

