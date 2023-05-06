State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,210 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

