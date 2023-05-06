State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $316.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $316.06. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

