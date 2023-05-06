State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

