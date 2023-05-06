State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

