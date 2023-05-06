State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.04 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,685 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $37,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $63.29 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

