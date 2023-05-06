State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,380 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

