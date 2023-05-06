State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

