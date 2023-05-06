Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

