State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

