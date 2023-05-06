898 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,894,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,303,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $261.58 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

