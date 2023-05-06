Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,998 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Copart stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

