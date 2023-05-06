Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

