Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

