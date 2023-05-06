Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Shares of ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

