Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Down to $177.73

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.73, but opened at $168.00. Zoetis shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 363,045 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.