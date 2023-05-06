Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,179 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

