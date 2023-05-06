Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Shopify worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 167,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

