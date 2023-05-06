Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

