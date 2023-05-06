Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $851,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $169.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

