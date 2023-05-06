Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,319 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Intuit worth $208,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $87,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $425.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.43 and a 200 day moving average of $409.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

