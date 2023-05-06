Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $46.27

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $54.87. Shopify shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 16,784,932 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

