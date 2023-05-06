Arizona State Retirement System Sells 342 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTW opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

