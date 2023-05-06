Arizona State Retirement System Buys 270 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $520.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

