Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $350.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

