State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,851,000 after buying an additional 180,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.