ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

