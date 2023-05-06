Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

