Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,204 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

NYSE:WSM opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

