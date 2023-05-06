State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,270 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

