Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $140,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

