Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

