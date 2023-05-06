State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $34,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

OKE stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

