State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.