Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,988 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

SRPT stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

