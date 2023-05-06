State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

