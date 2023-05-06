State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TDG stock opened at $767.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $779.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

