Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

